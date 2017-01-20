EUNICE~It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Martha Lee Stone, announces her passing on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the age of 61. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Eunice. Rite of Committal will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Msgr. Romero Celebrant. Martha will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her especially her two children, Monique Davis of Baton Rouge and Trey Smith of New Roads; her three sisters, Ann Stone of Baton Rouge, Sue S. Street of Lafayette and Margaret Stone of Houston. She is preceded in death by her son, Todd Laughlin; and her parents, A. J. and Earlene Rozas Stone. At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Friday, January 20th from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and again on Saturday, January 21st from 8:00 am until time of services. Msgr Romero will recite a Rosary at 6:00 Friday evening.