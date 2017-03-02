Marvell Sanders

Thu, 03/02/2017 - 2:46pm Myra Miller

Marvell Sanders passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the age of 77.
A Memorial Service is pending.
Marvell is survived by three sons, Anthony "Tony" Sanders and wife Mindy of Duson,
Bobby Sanders and wife Rachel of Moss Bluff and Greg Sanders of Lake Charles;
one brother, Issac "Zeke Brown Jr. and wife Beth of Sunset, La.; thirteen grandchildren
and fifteen great grandchildren.
Marvell was preceded in death by her parents, Euful Matte and Elrine Arnaud Brown;
and her husband, George W. Sanders.

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017