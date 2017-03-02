Marvell Sanders passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the age of 77.

A Memorial Service is pending.

Marvell is survived by three sons, Anthony "Tony" Sanders and wife Mindy of Duson,

Bobby Sanders and wife Rachel of Moss Bluff and Greg Sanders of Lake Charles;

one brother, Issac "Zeke Brown Jr. and wife Beth of Sunset, La.; thirteen grandchildren

and fifteen great grandchildren.

Marvell was preceded in death by her parents, Euful Matte and Elrine Arnaud Brown;

and her husband, George W. Sanders.