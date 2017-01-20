EUNICE~A wonderful mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Mary Manuel will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Mary died on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Eunice Manor. She was 72. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice. Burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Chataignier with Deacon Chuck Ortego officiating. Mary was a homemaker and devoted her life to the care of her family. She was very talented in crafting and sewing. She was a very kind and loving woman and spending time with her family and friends brought a great deal of joy to her life. She was a wonderful mother to two sons, Danny Manuel and wife, Donna of Ville Platte and Tony Manuel of Chataignier; a loving sister to Eura Marks of Arnaudville; a wonderful and loving grandmother to Tabitha Manuel; as well as extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbee Manuel; parents, Wedison and Marie Duplechian Reed and a brother, Woodrow Reed. At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Friday, January 20th from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and again on Saturday, January 21st from 9:00 am until time of services. Deacon Gary Gaudin will recite a Rosary at 6:00 on Friday evening.