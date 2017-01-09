Michael Wayne Fontenot passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at the age of 66. No services have been set at this time. He is survived by one son, Michael Fontenot three daughters, Corrina Fontenot, Mikka Fontenot and Holly Fontenot; three brothers, Patrick Fontenot of San Antonio, TX, Dale Fontenot Fontenot of Breaux Bridge, and Kent Fontenot of Baton Rouge; three sisters, Becky McCann of Lake Charles, Sue Fontenot of Eunice and Diana Broussard of Sulphur. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Turnice Fontenot and Thelma Veronie Bazinet; two brothers, Darrell and Gary Fontenot; a sister, Ramona Fontenot. Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.