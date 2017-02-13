Mickey Bellard

Mickey Allen Bellard Sr. passed away on Sunday February 11, 2017, at the age of 83.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 1:00 PM. at MQuirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary.

Deacon David Guillory will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM.

Mickey is survived by his wife, Helen F. Bellard; one son Mickey A. Bellard Jr. and

Robin of Richard; one daughter, Abbie B.Carrier and Bernard of Eunice; two sisters:

Betty Garcille of Lake Charles and Linda Soileau of Lake Charles; three grandchildren:

Ryan Carrier, Kylie Nicole Bellard and Blake Anthony Bellard; two great grandchildren;

Aidan Bellard and Brody Costello.

Mickey was preceded in death by his parents, George Bellard and Eva Mae Mayheir Bellard;

two brothers, Clarence and Bobby James Bellard; a sister, Bessie Fletcher.