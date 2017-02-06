Newman Thibodeaux

Newman Louis "Pee Wee" Thibodeaux passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2017, at the age of 80.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 7 2017, at 2:00 PM. at Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice,

with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Eunice. Deacon Gary Gaudin will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 4:00 PM until 10:00 PM.

A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM on Monday.

Newman is survived by his wife, Jane Thibodeaux of Eunice; one son, Keith Thibodeaux and Lisa of Belaire Cove, La.;

three daughters, Debbie Prather and husband Stanley of Grand Prairie,La., Marlene Hallum and Roger of Richie, La.,

Charlene Kay Marsh and Mike of Pearl, Ms.; one brother, Elton Thibodeaux and wife Pearl of Eunice, La.;

one nephew, Mark Thibodeaux and wife Lisa of Eunice; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren,

as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Newman was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Thibodeaux and Corinne Guidry Thibodeaux;

six brothers, Elzie Thibodeaux, Vorice Thibodeaux, J.B. Thibodeaux, Clinton Thibodeaux,

Effery Thibodeaux and Nolton Thibodeaux; two sisters Joyce Thibodeaux and Ella Mae Thibodeaux