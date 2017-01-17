BASILE~It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Norbert Young announces his passing on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Acadian Medical Center in Eunice at the age of 81. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile. Entombment will follow in the St. Augustine Mausoleum with Father David Hebert Celebrant. Norbert enjoyed outdoors, hunting, riding horseback and he was a great gardener. But most of all he loved time spent with his family and friends. Norbert will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him especially his loving wife of 57 years, Helena Young of Basile; his four loving children, Brently Young, Selena Young, Brennan "Preacher" Young and wife, Angie and Douglas Young all of Basile; his two sisters, Verdie Laws of Bayou Vista and Nidette Glass and husband, Joey of Westlake; the six joys of his life his grandchildren, Jace Young, Brittany Comeaux, Ashley Hebert, Kyra Fontenot, Ben Young and Brooke Young; two step grandchildren, Kale and Eric Poor; his nine great grandchildren, Pierson Comeaux, Ellie Hebert, Ridge Hebert, Landrie Young, Sawyer Fontenot, Kingston Comeaux, Sutton Fontenot, Eisley Young and Kreed Comeaux; as well as extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Hattie Guidry Young and daughter- in- law, Beth A. Young. At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Basile on Tuesday, January 17th from 11:00 am until 10:00 pm and again on Wednesday, January 18th from 7:00 am until time of services. Father David Hebert will recite a Rosary at 6:00 pm on Tuesday.