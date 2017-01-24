Paul Kirk Stelly passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the age of 56.

Paul is survived by: his mother, Elsie A Stelly of Eunice; two daughters, Tiffani Babineaux and Jared of Lawtell,

Dr. Jami S. Jenkins and Dallas of Duson; two sons, Jeremy Stelly and Yvette Miller of Eunice,

and Drake Stelly and Taylor of Duson; three brothers: Randy Stelly of Sunset, Ricky Stelly of Abbeville

and Craig Stelly of Maurice; one sister, Michelle Stelly of Arnaudville; and four grandchildren: Talan Stelly,

Izabelle Stelly, Abria Babineaux and Jacques Babineaux.

Paul is preceded in death by his father Leon Stelly.

There is no visitation scheduled at this time.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Basile is in charge of the arrangements.