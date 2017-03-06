Paul Macri

EUNICE~It is with heavy hearts that the family of Paul Louis Macri announces his passing on Friday, March 3, 2017 at his home at the age of 69. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Deacon David Guillory officiating.

Paul served his country proudly in the United States Airforce. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW, coached girls softball for 15 years and was a avid golfer. He enjoyed working in his yard but most of all he enjoyed his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, brother grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Paul we be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him, especially his wife of 48 years, Brenda Macri of Eunice; three daughters, Kimberly Trosclair of Eunice, Lisa N. Macri of Lafayette and Danielle K. Macri of Eunice; two brothers, Louis G. Macri of Littleton, MA, and Brian Macri of Mt. Sinai, NY; a sister, Denise M. Such of Fall River, MA; eight grandchildren, Lauren Broussard, Stefan Broussard, Paige Trosclair, Quentin Macri, Kaylon Macri, Tevin Lewis Macri, Larenz Macri and Savannah Macri and one great grandchild, Paisley Broussard; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Eunice Larmen Macri.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Monday, March 6th from 9:00 am until 10:00 pm and again on Tuesday, March 7th from 9:00 am until time of services. Deacon David Guillory will lead the Rosary at 6:30 pm on Monday.