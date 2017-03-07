EUNICE ~ It is with heavy hearts that the family of Preston Watley announces his passing on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center at the age of 84.

Preston served his country proudly in the US Army. He enjoyed fishing and was a avid reader.

Preston will be missed by his three daughters: Mona A. Watley, Janet M. Watley, DeElla Watley, all of Eunice; two sons, Daniel Watley of Savannah GA, and David Watley of Conley GA; one sister Louvenia M. Nichols of Oklahoma; 18 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lona Jane Guidry Watley; parent Enoza Louvenia Sam Watley; sisters Gracie Fontenot, Julia Allison, Verla Guidry; and brother, Herman Watley.

A Memorial will be announced at a later date.