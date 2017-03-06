Rene Joseph Cognevich Jr
Rene Joseph Cognevich, Jr. passed away on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the age of 84.
A Funeral Service will be held on March 7, 2017, at 11:00 AM at Mothe Funeral Home in Harvey
with burial to follow at Our Lady of Good Harbor in Buras.
He is survived by his two sons, Steven D. Cognevich and wife Remonia Blanchard of Milton, FL, and
Gregory Todd Cognevich and wife Donna Galmiche of Maxie, LA; two daughters, Karen Renee Zegura and
husband Kenneth of Buras, LA, and Cherie Stephens and husband Andy of Eunice, LA; two brothers, Huey
Cognevich of Lafayette, LA, and Webster Cognevich of Gretna, LA; eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren;
one great great-grandchild; four step grandchildren.
Rene was preceded in death his parents, Rene Cognevich, Sr. and Clavena Cormier Cognevich; his wife,
Margaret Hamby Cognevich.
At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Monday, March 6, 2017, from 5 PM to 11 PM at Mothe Funeral Home in
Harvey. The funeral home will reopen on Tuesday at 7 AM until funeral service at 11 AM.