Rene Joseph Cognevich, Jr. passed away on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the age of 84.

A Funeral Service will be held on March 7, 2017, at 11:00 AM at Mothe Funeral Home in Harvey

with burial to follow at Our Lady of Good Harbor in Buras.

He is survived by his two sons, Steven D. Cognevich and wife Remonia Blanchard of Milton, FL, and

Gregory Todd Cognevich and wife Donna Galmiche of Maxie, LA; two daughters, Karen Renee Zegura and

husband Kenneth of Buras, LA, and Cherie Stephens and husband Andy of Eunice, LA; two brothers, Huey

Cognevich of Lafayette, LA, and Webster Cognevich of Gretna, LA; eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren;

one great great-grandchild; four step grandchildren.

Rene was preceded in death his parents, Rene Cognevich, Sr. and Clavena Cormier Cognevich; his wife,

Margaret Hamby Cognevich.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Monday, March 6, 2017, from 5 PM to 11 PM at Mothe Funeral Home in

Harvey. The funeral home will reopen on Tuesday at 7 AM until funeral service at 11 AM.