EUNICE - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Word Ministries Church, 1960 W. Laurel Ave., Eunice, LA 70535 for Rev. Moses Dantley, Sr., 72, who passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 in Eunice, LA. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Word Ministries Church. Interment will be in Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in Chataignier, LA.

Pastor Tyrone Davis of Destined Generation in Lafayette, LA will be officiating the funeral service. Pastor Dantley pastored Jerusalem Baptist Church of Chataignier for forty-eight years and Prayer House Church of Crowley for eight years.

Rev. Dantley memories are being cherished by: his wife, Genevia Dantley of Eunice, LA; one son, Rev. Moses Dantley, Jr. (Melinda) of Houston, TX; and seven daughters, Mary Hunter (Isaac) of Houston, TX,. Carolyn Davis (Tommy) and Nora Jack (Jessie), both of Eunice, LA, Phyllis Richard of Opelousas, LA, Francesca Davis (Rev. Tyrone Davis) of Rayne, LA, Latonya Dantley of New Iberia, LA and Lakeshia Mitchell (Travis) of Eunice, LA.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

