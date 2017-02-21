EUNICE~It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Robert Lee Guillory announces his passing on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at the Acadia St. Landry Guest Home in Church Point at the age of 88. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice. Interment will follow in the Guillory Cemetery with Deacon Michael Paul Guillory officiating.

Robert was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed cooking, hunting, and fishing. After working for over 30 years as a custodian for schools in the Eunice area, he retired at Eunice High School. A loving husband, father, step father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather, Robert will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him, especially his wife of nineteen years, Celida M. Guillory of Church Point; daughters, Brenda Savoy and Terry Johnson and husband, Gary, all of Eunice; step daughter, JoAnn Colligan of Lake Charles; step son, Learlin "Nuqui" LeJeune II and wife, Vicki of Richard; brothers, Percy Guillory and Harry Guillory and wife, Mary, all of Eunice; sisters, Rose Fuselier of Eunice, Barbara Jones and husband, Roy of Lake Charles, and Maudry Trahan and husband, Junior of Ragley; four grandchildren, Brandon Savoy, Adrienne Lee, Amanda Johnson, and Deidre Johnson; four step grandchildren, Christy Bernauer, Bobby Bernauer, Joey LeJeune, and Gabriel LeJeune; eleven great grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Patsy Smith Guillory; parents, Edwin and Amy Miller Guillory; sister, Dorothy Fuselier; brother, J.D. Guillory; step daughter, Madeleine Bernauer; and son in law, Wayne Savoy.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Tuesday, February 21st from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and again on Wednesday, February 22nd from 8:00 am until time of services. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Tuesday.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 W. Laurel Ave., (337)457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.