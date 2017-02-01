EUNICE~It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Rose Marie Guillory LeDoux announces her passing on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 with loving family by her side. She was 91. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 04, 2017 at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice. Interment will follow in the St. Paul Cemetery with Father Henry Broussard Celebrant.

Rose was a homemaker and loved working in her community. She volunteered as a pink lady at Moosa Memorial. She was spiritual and active in her church. She was an avid fisherman, hunter and loved to bowl. Rose loved to travel and lived life to its fullest. Loved by everyone, she never met a stranger. Her beautiful smile will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Rose was an incredible mom to four children, Kathleen LeDoux Sloane and husband, Michael of Crowley, Cindy LeDoux Murphy and husband, George of Lake Charles, Jack A. LeDoux and wife, Carla of Haynesville and Donald K. LeDoux of Fort Myers, FL; an amazing grandmother to thirteen grandchildren, Todd Sloan and wife, Missy, Michael W. Sloane, JR., Catherine "KaKi" Sloane, Kristina L. Sloane, Billie Mick and husband, Billy, Kelly Murphy, Jamie M. Williams and husband, Jonathan, Brittany A. Murphy, Jack "Boudreaux" LeDoux, Cain Goodfriend, Leann Hensley and husband, Riley, Lacy LeJeune and Kristen Marshall and husband, Billy; fourteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Stewart LeDoux and her parents, Souille and Leta Rozas Guillory.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Friday, February 3rd from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and again on Saturday, February 4th from 8:00 am until time of services. Father Henry Broussard will recite a Rosary at 6:00 pm Friday.

Pallbearers are Todd Sloane, Michael Sloane, JR, George Murphy, Jonathan Williams, Billy Mick and Jack LeDoux; Honorary Pallbearers are Terry Hensley, Jantz, Jacob, and Mark Sloane and Michael Sloane, Sr.