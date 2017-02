MAMOU ~ Visitation for Sally Fontenot will be Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Zion Travelers Baptist Church in Mamou. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at the church, and burial will follow in the St. Julian Church Cemetary in Chataignier. Rev. Gregory Fontenot will officiate.

Fontenot, a native of Chataignier, died February 7, 2017 at Oak Lane Nursing Home in Eunice.