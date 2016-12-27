EUNICE~It is with heavy hearts that the family of Stewart ''Paul'' Rozas announces his passing on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at the age of 79. He was a lifelong resident of Eunice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Eunice. Rite of Committal will follow in the St. Paul Mausoleum with Father Tom Voorhies, Celebrant. Paul graduated from Holy Savior Menard High School in 1955 and attended Loyola University of New Orleans where he received a degree in Pharmacy in 1960. He was a member of the Loyola's prestigious Blue Key honor society and founded the St John Berchmans Society on campus. He served in the US Army Reserves. In addition to being a pharmacist for 52 years and owning pharmacies in several states, he actively participated in numerous civic and charitable organizations. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 50 years, Eunice Jaycees, St Edmund School board and St Anthony parish advisory board. He was a past recipient of the outstanding young man of Eunice award. He also was a founder of First Bank of Eunice, and past president of the Carmelite Guild in Lafayette. He was active in the Eunice Players Theatre for many years. He was a generous and caring person who was always helping others in need. He loved music and playing the piano. As a long time member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, he served as a Eucharistic Minister and CCD teacher. After he retired, he enjoyed coffee with his friends every morning. He is preceded in death by his parents, Stewart Rozas and Florence Fontenot Rozas. Paul was a loving husband to Priscilla Domingues Rozas, his wife of 55 years. He will be greatly missed by his two sons, Stewart Rozas and his wife, Mary of Baton Rouge and Victor Rozas and his wife, Rosie of Destrehan; two loving daughters, Jennifer Rozas of Baton Rouge and Jill Parrino and her husband, Nicky of Baton Rouge. He is also survived by his three sisters whom he loved dearly, Rita Broussard of Scott, Ann Fruge and Amanda Lafleur both of Eunice. He was known as ''Popsie'' to his seven grandchildren – Morgan, Camille, Paige, Nicholas, Connor, Andrea and Paul. At the request of the family, visitation was held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Monday, December 26th from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and again on Tuesday, December 27th from 8:00 am until time of services. Deacon Gary Gaudin recited a Rosary at 6:00 pm Monday.