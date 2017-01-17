Terry Manuel

Terry Glynn Manuel passed away on Monday January 16, 2017 at the age of 60. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday January 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice. Deacon Charles Ortego will officiate. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Chataignier. Terry is survived by his wife, Liz G. Manuel of Chataignier; one son, Jordan Heath Manuel and wife, Mika of Chataigner; his parents, Lionel and Junette Manuel of Eunice; one sister, Charlene Richard and Kenneth of Duson and one grandchild, Tucker Manuel. Terry was preceded in death by one sister, Angela Faye. At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Tuesday January 17, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. by Deacon Charles Ortego. The funeral home will reopen at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, January18, 2017 for visitation until time of service. Quirk and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.