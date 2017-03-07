Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish needs help to solve a rash of burglaries outside Eunice

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating residential and vehicle burglaries in the area of Fournerat Road and Post Drive outside of Eunice that occurred on multiple occasions during February.

Some of the items stolen during the burglaries include a laptop, multiple firearms, and an Xbox One Console.

Pictures of the suspects may be seen on our Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Facebook Page.

If you have any information regarding these crimes or any other crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.