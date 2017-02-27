Eunice Police crack down on underage drinkers

Eleven people were arrested and given summons for underage drinking on 2nd Street in Eunice on Friday.

The crackdown occurred as the Eunice Mardi Gras live music began downtown.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said bar owners were warned about allowing underage drinking.

The legal drinking age is 21.

“this is not just the weekend. This is all the way to May,” Fontenot said.

The crackdown is funded by a $10,000 grant from STL Proud Coalition, he said. The money allows police to work overtime and pay for other expenses, he said.

““We would be perfectly happy if we could to this thing and not a catch a one,” he said.

Fontenot said persons under 21 years old are not allowed in a bar unless they are with a parents or spouse. But even if in a bar, it is illegal for those under 21 years old to drink alcoholic beverages.