Octavia Fields More than 46 pounds of cocaine were were seized in a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish by Louisiana State Police Troop I troopers. Interstate 10 traffic stop leads to seizure of 46-plus lbs. of cocaine Mon, 01/23/2017 - 11:46am Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Interstate 10 traffic stop leads to seizure of 46-plus lbs. of cocaine Tags: Louisiana State PoliceCocaineInterstate 10