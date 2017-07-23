Lane Fontenot (left) and Ty Alfred (right) participate in a magic trick. The trick began with each child receiving a white feather crown before Hessler worked his magic to turn the crowns purple, red or yellow. Ballooney Man delights with balloon, magic Sun, 07/23/2017 - 5:26am Mary Lagroue PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Ballooney Man delights with balloon, magic