Parks – A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, Sept. 30, at St. Louis Chapel for Billy Ray Wiltz Sr., 64, who passed away on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.

Interment followed at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Breaux Bridge.

He is survived by his daughter, Lashanda R. Wiltz; sons, Billy R. Jr. and Brian A. Wiltz Sr.; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and a sister, Debra Wiltz.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia A. Wiltzz.

Pellerin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.