Chad Young once sentenced to life for killing his father, mother and brother is to be released from prison in 2020

Chad Young, who was convicted of murdering his father, mother and brother in 1988 and sentenced to life in prison, is to be released from prison in 2020.

Young, who was 17 years old when the murders occurred east of Eunice, in November 1988, was in court this morning. His original sentence was vacated in January and Young subsequently agreed to a plea bargain on three counts of manslaughter.

About 50 relatives of the slain family cried and reacted negatively when the plea bargain was announced.

The plea bargain was said to be made in accordance with U.S. Supreme Court rulings concerning the sentencing of person who committed crimes while they were under 18 years old.

The case was presided over by 27th Judicial Court Judge James Doherty.

Edward Lopez, district public defender, represented Young.

Glenn Marcantel represented the district attorney’s office.