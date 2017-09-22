State Police: Fiery crash at Opelousas kills 2 people

Shortly after 11:30 pm Thursday, Louisiana State Police Troop I troopers were notified of a fatality crash that occurred on U.S. 167 near Belle Ridge Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash involved a vehicle being pursued by Opelousas Police and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputies, and claimed the lives of the two occupants inside of the vehicle.

According to a news release from Troop I, the officers attempted to stop the driver of a 2015 Dodge Dart for traveling the wrong way on a one way roadway. The driver of the Dodge fled from officers northbound on U.S. 167 approaching a right curve. For unknown reasons, the Dodge failed to negotiate the curve and ran off of the left side of the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the Dodge struck a tree, a utility pole, and a building causing the vehicle to burst into flames. The two occupants of the vehicle were trapped in the fire and later pronounced dead on scene by a St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office representative.

Due to the extent of damage on the Dodge, restraint use and identification of the occupants are unknown at this time. Standard toxicology tests will be conducted and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.