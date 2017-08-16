Louisiana 4-H’ers take third place at national forestry competition

Louisiana placed third among 15 states that competed in the 38th annual National 4-H Forestry Invitational from July 30 through August 3. Pictured are LSU AgCenter agent Luke Stamper, of Harrisonburg; Clay Zaunbrecher, of Gueydan; Clare Phillips, of New Iberia; Austin Goldstein, of Harrisonburg; Rachel Rachal, of Shreveport; and AgCenter agents Natalie McElyea, of Baton Rouge; and Keith Hawkins, of DeRidder. (Photo courtesy of National 4-H Forestry Invitational)