Vivian Broussard holds the poster she completed for the 32nd annual World Championship Crawfish Etouffee Cook-off scheduled March 26 at the Northwest Community Center pavilion in Eunice. Broussard did the poster depicting two crawfish dancing on a steaming pot in acrylic. Thirty-five numbered and signed posters will be produced and sold for $10 each. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)