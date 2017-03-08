Eunice Superette wins top honors at Here’s the Beef Cook-off
The Here’s the Beef Cook-off was held Sunday the St. Landry Parish Agricultural Arena. The winners included the following.
Gourmet — six entries
First: Eunice Superette, Willie Burson; and
Second: Union Street Barber Shop, Jessica Cox.
Tongue — 12 entries
First: Ventura Foods, Jody Vidrine;
Second: PTI (Progressive Tractor), Shane; and
Third: Eunice Superette, Willie Burson.
Roast — 12 entries
First: Team Billy, Billy Mcworther;
Second: Union Street Barber Shop, Bro Stan; and
Third: Farm Bureau, Jason Latiolais.
Stew/ Rice & Gravy — 11 entries
First: Guidry Farms, Kevin Guidry;
Second: B J Electric & A/C Service, Brian Southall;
Brisket — nine entries
First: Union St. Barber Shop, Clint Guillory;
Second: Waxia Camp, Chris Taylor; and
Third: Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, Ray Bellow; and
Fourth: Sunshine Equip (JohnDeere), Ken Kibodeaux or Logan.
Ground Meat - nine entries
First: St. Landry Homestead, Jackie and James Folse;
Second: Guidry Farms, Derek Billedeau; and
Third: Jason Latiolais.
Miscellaneous — 11 entries
First: Guidry Farms, Clanence Castille;
Second: TPI, Danny Ship;
Third: PTI, Shane; and
Third: Eunice Superette, Willie Burson.
Overall Champion
Gourmet, first, Eunice Superette, Willie Burson;
Brisket, second, Union Street Barber Shop, Clint Gullory;
Ground Meat, third, St. Landry Homestead, Jackie and James Folse.
Best Dressed Booth
First: Dupre Tribe, Mike and Floyd Dupre; and
Second: B J Electric A/C, Brandon Trahan.
Best Dressed Team
First: Dupre Tribe; and
Second: B J Electric