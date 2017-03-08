Eunice Superette wins top honors at Here’s the Beef Cook-off

The Here’s the Beef Cook-off was held Sunday the St. Landry Parish Agricultural Arena. The winners included the following.

Gourmet — six entries

First: Eunice Superette, Willie Burson; and

Second: Union Street Barber Shop, Jessica Cox.

Tongue — 12 entries

First: Ventura Foods, Jody Vidrine;

Second: PTI (Progressive Tractor), Shane; and

Third: Eunice Superette, Willie Burson.

Roast — 12 entries

First: Team Billy, Billy Mcworther;

Second: Union Street Barber Shop, Bro Stan; and

Third: Farm Bureau, Jason Latiolais.

Stew/ Rice & Gravy — 11 entries

First: Guidry Farms, Kevin Guidry;

Second: B J Electric & A/C Service, Brian Southall;

Brisket — nine entries

First: Union St. Barber Shop, Clint Guillory;

Second: Waxia Camp, Chris Taylor; and

Third: Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, Ray Bellow; and

Fourth: Sunshine Equip (JohnDeere), Ken Kibodeaux or Logan.

Ground Meat - nine entries

First: St. Landry Homestead, Jackie and James Folse;

Second: Guidry Farms, Derek Billedeau; and

Third: Jason Latiolais.

Miscellaneous — 11 entries

First: Guidry Farms, Clanence Castille;

Second: TPI, Danny Ship;

Third: PTI, Shane; and

Third: Eunice Superette, Willie Burson.

Overall Champion

Gourmet, first, Eunice Superette, Willie Burson;

Brisket, second, Union Street Barber Shop, Clint Gullory;

Ground Meat, third, St. Landry Homestead, Jackie and James Folse.

Best Dressed Booth

First: Dupre Tribe, Mike and Floyd Dupre; and

Second: B J Electric A/C, Brandon Trahan.

Best Dressed Team

First: Dupre Tribe; and

Second: B J Electric