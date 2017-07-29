D.L. Menard of Erath died Thursday. He performed around the world. He was 85. (Photo by Robert Vincent and courtesy of the Abbeville Meridional) Cajun musician D.L. Menard dies; gained fame with ‘The Back Door’ Sat, 07/29/2017 - 6:22pm Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Cajun musician D.L. Menard dies; gained fame with ‘The Back Door’ Tags: D. L. MenardCajun musicThe Back Door