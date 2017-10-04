City, Main St. set times, rules for ‘Witchy Way’

The City of Crowley has formally announced the times and rules for those attending the city’s annual Witch Way celebration.

Witchy Way is held in conjunction with Crowley Main St. and the city of Crowley and is held along the sidewalks of downtown Crowley just south of the Acadia Parish Courhouse and the court circle. Participating merchants will be handing out candy to area children adorned in their Halloween costumes.

This year’s event will run from 3:30 p.m. til 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31. In recent years, the event has had to be moved from Halloween afternoon due to traffic from local football games when Oct. 31 falls on a weekend.

This will be the second year that Witchy Way will also be holding a canned good drive to support Crowley Christian Care Center. All people coming out for the event are urged to bring some canned goods to donate to a worthy cause. Donation boxes will be located at several participating merchant shops to leave your donations in.

As is the case each year, all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and no pets are allowed.