TCA hosting officials from Congrés Mondial

The monthly meeting of the La Table Française de Pont Breaux will be held on Monday, Oct. 9, 5 p.m., at the Teche Center for the Arts (TCA) in downtown Breaux Bridge and will include several visiting dignitaries from the Congrés Mondial Acadien, who are in Acadiana for the Festival Acadiens et Creoles Oct. 12-15.

La Table Française de Pont Breaux recently celebrated its second anniversary in September. The meetings are held monthly, and are conducted in a very casual style, designed to promote the preservation of the Louisiana French language.

The Congrés Mondial Acadien is an international celebration of the relationship between the Cajuns of Louisiana and their heritage with the Acadians in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

The visiting dignitaries include Claudette Theriot, president of the CMA, and Vaughne Madden, executive director. The CMA will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Prince Edwards Island and in Southeast New Brunswick from Aug. 10-24, 2019. Also present will be Rachael Dugas of Lafayette, who is local liaison with the CMA, and Jean-Robert Frigault, director of Development of Exchange Programs for CODOFIL.

It is a joint venture of CODOFIL (Council for the Development of French in Louisiana) and the Teche Center for the Arts, whose mission is to be the principal cultural, arts, music, educational and historical center for the residents and tourists of Breaux Bridge and St. Martin Parish. The TCA features music, art, language and the rich Cajun and Creole culture, people and history of Acadiana.