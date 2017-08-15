U.S. representative to hold town hall in Eunice, Ville Platte

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson of the 4th District plans town hall meetings in Eunice and Ville Platte.

Johnson’s town hall in Eunice will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Eunice City Council Chambers, 300 S. 2nd St.

On Aug. 30, Johnson will hold a town hall from 3 to 4 p.m. at the North Side Civic Center, 704 N. Soileau St., Ville Platte.

Johnson a Republican of Benton in Bossier Parish, is serving his first term. He sits on the House Judiciary Committee as well as the Committee on Natural Resources. He was elected in December 2016