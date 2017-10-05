Janice “Jan” Barbara Guillory Fontenot, 84, a native of Ville Platte and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2017.

Jan is survived by her children, Michelle Boudwin and husband, Brian, Toni Glynn, Denise Portier and husband, Steve, Louis “Chip” Deral Fontenot Jr. and Marc’ Fontenot; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great- great-granddaughter; godchildren Brenda LaFleur and Dyer Campney, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jan is proceeded in death by her husband, Louis Deral Fontenot Sr.; mother Aimee Guillory; sister Ada Campney, brother Joey Guillory; daughter Yvette Fontenot, and great-grandson Tate Fontenot.

Jan was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was happiest when she was in the company of her family. She also enjoyed playing cards with her “card ladies” every week and with her family members.

A memorial mass to celebrate Jan’s life was held at St. Bernadette Church on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, at 11 a.m., as Jan has donated her body to Science.