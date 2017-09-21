Petitjean: ‘Valuation holding steady’

<p>Despite a drop in oilfield-related assessments, the total assessed valuation for properties in Acadia Parish saw very little reduction compared to last year.<br />

Parish Assessor James J. “Jimbo” Petitjean presented figures to the Acadia Parish Police Jury last week (Sept. 12) showing a decrease of just over $1.4 million, or 0.38 percent, from last year.<br />

“The number for Acadia Parish this year is $380,822,348, not including public utilities,” Petitjean said. “That .38 percent decrease is almost like we’re holding steady.<br />

“Real estate values are up, and that’s a good thing,” the assessor said, pointing to a $5 million increase in that area compared to last year, “and public service valuations are up a little over $3 million.”<br />

The major drops were in the oilfield and related valuations, according to Petitjean.<br />

“Also, businesses are becoming more lean,” he said. “They’re not keeping as much inventory on hand as they used to, to reduce the inventory tax. They don’t want to pay taxes on shelved goods.”<br />

An assessed value is the dollar value assigned to a property to measure applicable taxes. Assessed valuation determines the value of a residence for tax purposes and takes comparable home sales and inspections into consideration.<br />

Petitjean’s report to the jury also noted:<br />

• an increase in total taxpayers, up 569 from 34,593 to 35,162 since last year;<br />

• an increase in total homesteads, up 83 from 16,872 to 16,955 since last year;<br />

• an increase in total parcels, up 486 from 41,307 to 41,523 since 2016;<br />

• an increase in total parcel items, up 921 from 76,993 to 77,914 since last year; and<br />

• an increase in total notices, up 570 from 34,283 last year to 34,853 in 2017.</p>