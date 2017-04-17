Eunice teen missing

The Eunice Police Department is seeking the community's assistance in locating a missing child.

Curtis Leblanc Jr. is 14 years old and was last seen at about 6 p.m. Sunday wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. Leblanc has black hair, browns eyes, with a height of approximately 5'9" and weight of 100 pounds.

If you can provide any information on where Leblanc is, contact the Eunice Police Department at 337-457-2626.