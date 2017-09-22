Services set for former Vermilion Parish Police Juror Chris Beraud

<p>March 07, 1957 ~ September 16, 2017</p>

<p>ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Christopher Neil Beraud, 60, who died Saturday, September 16, 2017.<br />

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Nicholas DuPre’ officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Damian Duhon, Kyle Duhon, Matt Arnett, Adam Arnett, Barrett Beraud and Brad Dowden. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryan Bordelon, Marty Comeaux, Mark Duhon, Paul Hebert, Rufus Darbonne and Brett Beraud.<br />

Chris was a dedicated Slemco employee where he retired after 30 years of service. Upon retirement, he served Vermilion Parish as a Police Juror, which he enjoyed thoroughly.<br />

Chris was a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle. He loved his family more than anything and his proudest accomplishment were his boys. Chris never met a stranger. He quickly became a friend to all and then fed them. Chris lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing and cooking with all of his hunting buddies. He lived for it. Chris enjoyed all of his many camping trips, where he could spend special times with his family and friends. Every week, he looked forward to his ritual breakfast get-togethers with his classmates.<br />

He will be sadly missed by all who knew him and loved him.<br />

He is survived by his loving spouse of 35 years, Stacy Crappell Beraud; three sons, Chad Christopher Beraud and fiancée Abigial Ramirez, Eric James Beraud and Alex Joseph Beraud; mother, Claudette Landry Beraud; brother, Greg Beraud; sisters, Diana “Dee Dee” Beraud Duhon and husband Mark, and Mary Denise Beraud Hebert and husband Paul; mother-in-law, Ruth Toups Crappell; sisters-in-law, Jennifer C. Desonier, Lydia Bordelon and husband Bryan, Mia Crappell and Haroldlyn Comeaux and her husband Marty; seventeen nieces and nephews; seven godchildren; and numerous great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.<br />

He was preceded in death by his father, Glynn Beraud; sister, Lizabeth Beraud Boudreaux, father-in-law, Harold James Crappell; and brother-in-law, Philip Desonier.<br />

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 from 9:00 AM until 2:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 12:00 PM.<br />

Condolences may be sent to the family at <a href="http://www.vincentfuneralhome.net">www.vincentfuneralhome.net</a>.<br />

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.</p>