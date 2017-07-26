Eunice man sentenced to 9 months in prison for stealing cash from bank

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that a Eunice man was sentenced last week to nine months in prison for entering a Eunice bank and taking more than $5,000 from two teller stations.

Randall Scott Courville, 42, of Eunice, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell on one count of bank theft. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $5,290 restitution.

According to the April 19 guilty plea, Courville entered a bank on North Second Street in Eunice on Jan. 20 wearing a surgical mask, hooded sweatshirt and gloves. He walked up to a teller’s station, reached across the counter into the teller’s drawer and removed money. He then moved to another teller’s station and removed money from that teller’s drawer as well. He left the bank with $5,290.

The FBI and Eunice Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph T. Mickel prosecuted the case.