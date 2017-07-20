Darelle Price, a leadership consultant, led a session Monday at Highland Elementary on positive, proactive language during a workshop on The Leader In Me. Teachers were in attendance during the three day workshop. (Photo by Mary Lagroue, Intern)

Leader in Me at Highland

Thu, 07/20/2017 - 10:40am Mary Lagroue

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017