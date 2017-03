Acadian Medical Center is the main sponsor again this year for the upcoming Eunice Rotary Triathlon, which is scheduled April 29 on the LSUE campus. The event raises money for the Eunice Community Health Center. The Center provides free health care for the working uninsured and the under-insured. From left, are Dr. Larry Simon, David Reed, and Scott Smith, CEO Acadian Medical Center. (Submitted Photo)