Berwick High School quarterback Mitchell Sanford attempts a pass during earlier season action. Sanford had 100-plus yards rushing and three touchdowns and 100-plus yards passing and another score in Friday's 38-6 win against North Vermilion. The Panthers will return to action Friday when they host No. 22 seed Eunice in first-round Class 3A playoff action. (The Daily Review/Mico Aloisio)