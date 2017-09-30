Bulldogs make early work of Mamou

The Iota Bulldogs soundly defeated the Mamou Green Demons by a score of 54-12 at Bulldog Stadium in Iota Friday night.

And the final score actually made the game sound closer than it was.

The game began at 7 p.m. sharp, By 7:07, the Bulldogs were up 14-0 compliments of a Nick Gravois’ interception on the Demons’ first drive that he returned to the six yard line. From there Iota’s workhorse Kaleb Guillory strolled through a nice hole compliments of the Bulldog offensive line for a six-yard touchdown.

Guillory only carried the ball 8 times. Of those eight, five went for touchdowns. He finished the game with 80 yards with Andrus pulling him early in the second quarter when the game was out of reach.

On Mamou’s second possession the Iota defense made it obvious that it would be a long night for backs Daylon Ardoin, JaQuaylon Arvie and Thomas Atkins. With Kalem Johnson and Levi Manuel holding the inside firm and defensive backs Tyrone Charlot, Nick Gravois and Brett Clay containing every thing the Green Demons tried on the outside, Mamou had only one play that gained positive yards in the entire first quater. If it hadn’t been for a personal foul against Iota, they wouldn’t have had a first down.

After being stopped for a loss on two running plays, Ardoin dropped back to pass and threw it straight into the arms of Iota’s Hunter Andrus who brought it to the house making the score 14-0.

To nearly everyone in attendance the Bulldogs play on both offensive and defensive lines made it evident that this game over by the end of the first quarter.

Making matter worse was the play at center for the Green Demons. In the first quarter alone, the Demons snapped the ball twice over their punter’s head and once over the quarterback Daylon Ardoin’s outstretched arms.

In short, Mamou isn’t a very good team and is definitely rebuilding.

Guillory on the other hand looked as though he was simply toying with the Green Demon defense who were outmatched all night by Iota’s team speed.

On his second touchdown, a 26-yard effort, the young man with the stout frame showed patience in running slowly behind his offensive line waiting for a hole to develop, when it did Guillory kicked it into overdrive leaving the Mamou defenders looking helpless to stop him. On another 18-yard run he just outran the entire Mamou defense to the left corner even though it appeared as though the entire Green Demon defense had an angle on him. They were no match for his speed, however, and he easily skirted past them with defenders diving for his ankles.

If he had been left in for the entire game it’s quite possible that he could have went for well over the 300 yard mark he hit against Lake Arthur two weeks ago.

He was spelled by his younger brother, Kolin Guillory, in the second quarter. Kolin had an impressive evening himself, rushing for 83 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns.

Bulldog quarterback Trae Rambin got a chance to rest his arm, only throwing four passes and completing two for 15 yards before he was taken out for backup Gavin Vidrine.

About the only thing that didn’t go the Bulldogs’ way was when linebacker Levi Manuel, possibly their top defender and a crowd favorite, picked off an Ardoin pass and returned it 40 yards for what looked as though it would surely be a touchdown. However a shoelace tackle by a fleet Mamou defensive back stopped him on the one-yard line. It was obvious that the Bulldog sideline would have loved to see him get the score but Kaleb Guillory waltzed into the end zone on the next play.

The body language of the Mamou defense was that of a defeated team from that point.

Arvin and Ardoin had 20 and 26 yard touchdowns respectively to make the final score 54-12 but that was well after Andrus had emptied his bench.

“It’s good, especially on homecoming to give some of our younger players a chance to play,” said Andrus. “We did what we had to do tonight. I was worried a little about the boy’s focus with this being homecoming week but they came out fired up and took care of business early.”

It was also benefitted the Bulldogs to get their starters out early with the Crowley Gents visiting next Friday. Crowley High lost a heartbreaker to Northwest High on Friday and sport a record of 3-2. And it can be assumed that the Gents will be plenty angry headed into next week.

Game notes:

• Iota was the beneficiary of seven Green Demon turnovers - three fumbles and four interceptions. The Green Demons fumbled the ball a total of five times.

• Following the Green Demons second touchdown in garbage time, Bulldog Chaynery Johnson nearly took the ensuing kickoff to the house but was stopped by the last Mamou special teams defender. Johnson has a knack for making at least one big special teams play a game.