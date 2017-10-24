THE POST-SIGNAL / Jacob Dupuis Crowley’s Donald Francis (4) and Markel Domino (7) stop Church Point’s Trey Babineaux Thursday evening during the Gents’ 42-34 loss to the Bears at Gardiner Memorial Stadium. Church Point fends off late rally to top Crowley Tue, 10/24/2017 - 1:29pm Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Church Point fends off late rally to top Crowley