Ground game works for Kaplan against Kinder

KAPLAN - The Kaplan Pirates did not do any thing fancy or use trickery to beat Kinder on Friday. They did what they normally do - run the football.

The Pirates have shown when they run for more than 260 yards a game in 2017, they win games.

Against Church Point last week, they rushed for 300 yards and cruised to a victory.

On Friday, the Pirates rushed for 263 yards and cruised to a 28-6 victory over Kinder.

Braylon Romero and Mac Thibeaux combined to 188 yards out of the 263 yards for Kaplan.

Romero ran for 99 yards on 15 totes. He had touchdown runs of 1 and 12 yards.

Thibeaux had 17 carries for 89 yards. he scored on a 24 yard run.

Kaplan led 8-0 on Romero’s first touchdown. Kinder made it a game by scoring a touchdown (8-6) with three minutes left in the first half. But Kaplan came right back with a scoring driving of its own. KHS quarterback Trae Case threw to Logan Roy for an 8-yard touchdown pass. Roy made a fingertip catch in the corner of the end zone with eight seconds left in the first half.

It stayed 16-6 after three quarters.

The Pirates were able to pull away in the fourth quarter by grinding out the clock with their running game.

Kaplan scored two insurance touchdowns in the fourth period.

Passing, Case was 2-for-4 for 25 yards.

Kaplan’s defense did its job by allowing DeRidder to gain only 149 total yards.

Running back Hayden Thomas had 20 carries for 53 yards for Kinder.

The Pirates (2-2) are on the road Friday for a war against No. 1 ranked Notre Dame (4-0).