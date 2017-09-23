North Vermilion beats Varnado in a close game

LEROY - The North Vermilion Patriots gave their homecoming crowd a thrilling game to watch.

The Class 3A Patriots scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Class 1A Varnado Wildcats 35-18.

While the score looked like a blowout, it was not.

Varnado took an 18-13 lead around the 8 minute mark in the third period.

But the Patriots did not panic. They just took their next possession and marched 60 yards down field and retook the lead for good.

On the drive, Malik Criner carried the pigskin four times for 22 yards. With starting quarterback Garrett Becker back, the Patriots went to the air on the drive.

Becker hit Darius Davis for a 22 yard reception and then he connected with Darius Gilliam for a 10-yard touchdown reception. The Patriots went ahead 21-18 on Hunter Hulin’s two-point conversion.

It remained a three point game until five minutes left in the game. Becker completed a 9-yard pass to Davis for a touchdown. Ben Bares kicked the extra point for a 28-18 lead.

North Vermilion added a late touchdown at the 1:52 mark in the fourth quarter. It was set up by Ryan Broussard’s interception.

Criner had a 17-yard run and Kendrick Baudoin had a big 37 yard run that set up NV’s final touchdown.

Fullback Darian Duhon scored his first touch down of the season with a 12-yard run.

The Patriots had 310 yards rushing and 120 yards passing.

Criner, who has rushed for 140-plus yards in three games now, had a season-high 157 yards on 20 carries. He averaged 8 yards a carry. He also had a 65-yard run for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.

Becker completed 7 of 10 passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Dale Martin was 3 of 5 for 45 yards.

Davis had 7 catches for 89 yards and he caught two touchdowns. He averaged 13 yards a catch.

Gilliam had two catches for 24 yards.

Ben Bares had a great game punting. He had three punts for a 43 yard average.