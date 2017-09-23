Rayne beats Erath

ERATH - The game was just about over after the second play of night when Rayne tailback Trent Winbush darted 55 yards for a touchdown 12 seconds into the game.

That would be the start of a long night for the Erath Bobcats on Thursday at EHS.

Winbush would score a total of five touchdowns to help the Wolves crush Erath 35-7 in a non district game. He had TD runs of 5, 16, 34 and 61 yards. He finished with 294 yards on 19 carries.

The Bobcats were able to hang with Rayne in the first period, down 7-0.

At the end of the first period, Erath decided to go for it on fourth down and four from Rayne’s 43-yard line. They were stuffed.

Six plays later, Rayne scored and led 14-0.

EHS got the ball back but was stopped on four straight plays. The Wolves scored again with 4:23 left in the first half.

The Bobcats began the first half with a new looking offense. For the first three games, senior Mason Granger was the quarterback. Granger was moved to tailback and Luke LeBlanc was the quarterback.

He had some success throwing the football, going 3-for-3 for 23 yards. But throughout the first half, LeBlanc was running for his life and was sacked five times. He loss 18 yards.

Down 21-0, EHS head coach David Comeaux made another quarterback change. LeBlanc was moved to wide receiver and John Landry, who was wearing No. 12 (John Pupera’s number) started the second half at QB. Puperra did not play because of an injury.

LeBlanc marched the Bobcats down into the Red Zone but were denied a touchdown. Erath got the ball right back when Lane Toups recovered a fumble at the 6:46 mark in the third period on the Rayne 25.

Erath drove down to the 5 and got a first down. On the next play, the Bobcats fumbled.

Rayne marched down field and scored again to make it 28-0.

On the night, Landry completed 12 of 25 passes for 101 yards.

Luke Frederick had five catches for 34 yards a touchdown.

Jean Paul Touchet had three receptions for 44 yards.

Mason Granger led EHS in rushing with 11 carries for 53 yards.