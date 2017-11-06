STM Cougars slip by Rayne Wolves, 28-21

LAFAYETTE - Friday’s district contest against the St. Thomas More Cougars was a hurdle for the Rayne High Wolves, one that could see Rayne take a share of the 4-4A district title with last year’s state champions. And the Wolves were ready for the test.

“Our guys were ready,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Curt Ware following Friday’s game. “They have looked forward to this as a way to prove themselves.

“When you have a team like this (STM) who are so deep in so many areas, you enter the district as underdogs. But, I think tonight changed a few minds by never giving up and coming here to play.”

In one of the best ballgames of the 2017 football season that saw the score tied on three separate occasions (7, 14, 21), it was the Cougars who were able to find the endzone late in the final quarter for a 28-21 win over the Wolves in a thriller.

“I would not trade this team for anything,” commented Ware of his diappointed team following the close loss. “Our guys came in here, gave it all they had despite the odds, and played one of the best contests this year. You can’t ask for anything more than that, except a win.”

The Wolves were the first to show their teeth in the game as Tyreece Beverly recovered a STM fumble on the first drive of the night, setting up Rayne’s first drive and eventual first score of the contest.

Trent Winbush and Darien Harmon tagged up for an 86-yard rushing drive, resulting in Winbush’s first touchdown of the night. Morgan Manuel scored the extra point for a 7-0 Rayne lead midway through the first quarter of play.

A solid return by STM’s Grant Arceneaux and a Mason Pesson 31-yard rush set up a 10-yard touchdown run by William Cryer. The extra point evened the score at 7-all as the first quarter was completed.

Rayne opened the second quarter on a high note once again as Johnny Deculit loosened the football for a fumble recovered by Jamarcus Monroe at the STM 36-yard line.

However, the drive was short-lived as three plays later STM caused a Rayne fumble, recovered by the Cougars.

As STM went to the air, the Wolves answered with key tackles by John Daigle, Canaan Olivier, Monroe and Tony Roberts, resulting in another fumble recovery by Rayne’s Marlon Foreman at their own 35-yard line.

Rayne’s Johnny Deculit hit the left sideline for a 53-yard run, setting up Winbush’s second score of the night. Manuel’s extra point pushed the Wolves ahead 14-7 midway through the second quarter.

STM’s very next drive saw Chris Primeaux hit a seam up the middle for a 50-yard touchdown run for the Cougars. The extra point knotted things up once again at 14-all with five minutes remaining in the first half.

A three and out by the Wolves saw the Cougars regain possession deep in their own territory compliments of a key John Daigle tackle.

As STM attempted to pull ahead in the final two minutes of the first half, the Rayne defense stepped it up once again behnd key tackles by Grant Trahan, Monroe, Roberts, Deculit and Beverly.

The third quarter saw both teams stall with attempted drives, but STM found the endzone with a Caleb Holstein 73-yard touchdown pass to Mason Pesson for a 21-14 Cougar lead.

As the fourth and final quarter began, Winbush and Harmon handled two rushes each, setting up a Darian Richard completion to Zach Fontenot. Richard hit the air once again, this time finding Winbush in the endzone on a 36-yard completion. Manuel’s extra point knotted the score for the third time, 21-all with seven minuted remaining in the ballgame.

In their final possession, STM chipped away on a 89-yard drive resulting in a quarterback keeper for a touchdown and a 28-21 lead.

With a little less than two minutes remaining in the ballgame, Rayne’s final drive was halted by offensive penalties and key STM tackles, resulting in a Cougar win for the 4-4A district title.

The Rayne offense was led once again by Trent Winbush with 28 carries for 140 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Teammate Darien Harmon turned in 96 rushing yards on 16 carries, while Johnny Deculit had six carries for 59 yards.

Winbush also led in receiving yards with a 36-yard reception for his third touchdown of the night. Zach Fontenot and Johnny Deculit each recorded a completion on the night from Darian Richard who was 3-for-3 for 44 yards. Richard also recorded four rushes for 21 yards.

In addition to three fumble recoveries, Rayne’s defense was led by Jamarcus Monroe with 11.5 tackles, seven assists and a tackle for a loss. Teammate Tony Roberts also had a tackle for a loss during his 5.5 tackles and three assists.

Rayne’s John Daigle and Johnny Deculit tallied four tackles each, while Marlon Foreman, Antonio Gabriel, Tyreece and Zach Fontenot donated three tackles on the night.

Completing the Wolves recording tackles were Trent Winbush, Grant Trahan, Jamien Evans, Canaan Olivier, Collin Broussard, Darien Harmon and Tavares Poullard.

“We came into this season in a brand new district and with the odds stacked against us,” noted Ware following Friday’s close loss. “Sure, they were doubters and many believed we couldn’t get to this point, contend for a district title in our district. But, our guys were determined, worked hard all season and never gave up. I think our guys showed everyone tonight they can contend with anyone. They earned respect here tonight.”

The No. 12-ranked Wolves are awaiting the playoff bracket slated to be released Sunday. First round action will be contested Friday. Brackets and results will be posted on our website at www.acadiparishtoday.com.