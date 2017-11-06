Trio of Tri-City area teams qualify for football postseason

Three Tri-City Area football teams qualified for the prep football playoffs in their respective brackets.

In Class 3A, Berwick and Patterson High schools both advanced, while Central Catholic made the Division IV field when brackets were released this morning.

Berwick (7-3), Class 3A's No. 11 seed, will host No. 22 seed Eunice (5-5) Friday, while No. 21 Patterson (6-4) will travel to face No. 12 Iota (8-2) Friday.

In Division IV, No. 12 Central Catholic will travel Friday to face No. 5 Catholic High-Pointe Coupee (9-1).

Other teams from District 7-1A, which Central Catholic competes in, to qualify for the postseason are; top-ranked Vermilion Catholic, which will host St. Martin's Episcopal, No. 12 Hanson Memorial, which will travel to face No. 2 Cedar Creek; and No. 4 Lafayette Christian, which will host No. 13 Covenant Christian.

In the Class 1A brackets, Central Catholic's district foes, Centerville and Gueydan, also will participate in postseason play. No. 19 Centerville will travel to face No. 14 Merryville, while No. 23 Gueydan will hit the road to face No. 10 Montgomery.

In Class 3A, other district opponents of Berwick and Patterson that qualified for the postseason are Kaplan and North Vermilion. No. 5 Kaplan will host No. 28 KIPP Renaissance, while No. 25 North Vermilion will travel to No. 8 Richwood.