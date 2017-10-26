Acadia DAR guests of Sovereign Nation of Coushatta Tribe

The Acadia Chapter DAR were guests of the Coushatta Tribe of Elton. Seated from left are Kathy Oliver, Dorothy Grimsley, Sherrill Garber, Mary Anna Leverett, Hilda Bollich, Sandra Pruitt, Elaine Simon, Desiree Casey, Suzanne Eason, Rhonda Whitfield, Peggy Scanlan, Jo Anne Arnaud, Mitizie Gardiner and Kakie Hoffpauer. In back, from left, are Carole Pullin, Cindy Poirot, Trudy Patterson, Camille Reed (Women’s Issues Chairman), Jonas John (Director of the Heritage Department of the Coushatta Tribe of Elton), Charlene Lacombe (Acadia Chapter DAR Regent), Anna Thompson (Tribal Member), Alma Reed ( American History Chairman), Sandra Lopez, Yvonne Tramel, Felicia Andrepont, Margie Reed, Monika Hebert, Kathy Trahan, Joy Petre and Judy Guidry. (Submitted Photo)