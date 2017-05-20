Lucy Brown, a senior at St. Edmund High School, was named the winner of the Senior Legacy Project during the school’s Academic Pep Rally. Megan Aymond, left, English IV teacher is with Lucy Brown. (Photo by Myra Miller)

Brown winner of St. Edmund High Senior Legacy project

Sat, 05/20/2017 - 8:30am Myra Miller

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017