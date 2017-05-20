Lucy Brown, a senior at St. Edmund High School, was named the winner of the Senior Legacy Project during the school’s Academic Pep Rally. Megan Aymond, left, English IV teacher is with Lucy Brown. (Photo by Myra Miller) Brown winner of St. Edmund High Senior Legacy project Sat, 05/20/2017 - 8:30am Myra Miller PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Brown winner of St. Edmund High Senior Legacy project