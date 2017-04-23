Church Point Ag, CASA partner to build children's Noah's Ark

Church Point High School Agriculture Department built a 18' x 8 ' Children's Noah's Ark Playhouse in a partnership with CASA of St. Landry-Evangeline for a community service fundraiser project. In front, from left, are Church Point High Ag teachers Lyle Guidry and Alyssa Stelly, and CASA board members Ashley Singleton, Jennifer Glasscock, Paula Anderson, Gloria Nye and CASA Executive Director Madelyn Rosette. Ag students who built the ark are Nick Breaux (looking through window), Ryan Gonzalez, Brock Joubert, Karson Matte, Tre Alferd, Kristopher Moore, Timothy Venable, Dylan Landry, Isiah Higginbotham, Cesar Garcia, Kevin Rougeau, Ty Savoy, Chase Deville and Seth Richard. (Photo by Carolyn Hart, Church Point News)