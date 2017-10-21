Eunice Player’s Theatre presents “Christmas Belles” Nov. 2-Nov. 11

Some of the cast members of the upcoming Eunice Player’s Theatre play “Christmas Belles” rehearse. The first show of the comedy production is set for Nov. 2. The play continues evening performances at 7 p.m. Nov. 3, 6, 8, 10 and 11. There will be a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Nov. 5. From left are Megan Broussard, Alison Manuel, Adrienne Miller, Ashley Sittig, Sharon Blankenship, Amy Rider, and Suzanne LaHaye. (Submitted Photo)